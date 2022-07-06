Submit Photos/Videos
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County

By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person in Saluda County on Tuesday.

Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. Hwy 178 near Rolling Meadows Lane around 10 a.m.

The vehicle was a 2003 Chevy Truck. The driver was transported to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

The victim was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 178 when they went off the roadway, overturned, and ejected from the vehicle.

We’ve reached out to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office for identification.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

