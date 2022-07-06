Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person in Saluda County on Tuesday.

Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. Hwy 178 near Rolling Meadows Lane around 10 a.m.

The vehicle was a 2003 Chevy Truck. The driver was transported to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

The victim was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 178 when they went off the roadway, overturned, and ejected from the vehicle.

We’ve reached out to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office for identification.

