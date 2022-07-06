Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputies seeking pair in Augusta home invasion

From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man and a woman who are wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday.

It happened at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were identified as Raymond Fluellen Jr., who’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds, and Pamela Shelton, described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released photos of them.

Both are known to frequent the motels on Washington Road, and both may be armed. Authorities especially warned that Fluellen is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about either suspect is urged to contact Investigator Brian Manecke or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1464 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McBean splash pad on July 5, 2022.
Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend
Phillip James Marshall
What led to Grovetown stabbing that injured 3-year-old, 2 others?
1 dead as latest shootings sweep 3 local counties
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber
Aiken crime
Aiken law enforcement agencies discuss public safety issues

Latest News

"Stuff the Bus" event
Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies to benefit local students
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 6
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson
S.C. AG challenges federal requirements on fuel and electric vehicles
Concerned residents, organizations file lawsuit to stop Project Pascalis
Concerned residents, organizations file lawsuit to stop Project Pascalis