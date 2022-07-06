Deputies seeking pair in Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man and a woman who are wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday.

It happened at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were identified as Raymond Fluellen Jr., who’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds, and Pamela Shelton, described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released photos of them.

Both are known to frequent the motels on Washington Road, and both may be armed. Authorities especially warned that Fluellen is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about either suspect is urged to contact Investigator Brian Manecke or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1464 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.