Deputies respond to shootings in Columbia, Richmond counties
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, Columbia and Richmond County deputies responded to separate shooting incidents.
Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms one incident happened at Waylon Drive and Shawns Way around 5 p.m.
The victim has minor injuries, a graze wound from a gunshot.
Richmond County
Around 6:20 p.m., a Gold Cross med unit was flagged down by a driver at Peach Orchard Road at Trout Drive in reference to a passenger with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.
He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
CID is investigating.
