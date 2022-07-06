Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies respond to shootings in Columbia, Richmond counties

(None)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, Columbia and Richmond County deputies responded to separate shooting incidents.

Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms one incident happened at Waylon Drive and Shawns Way around 5 p.m.

The victim has minor injuries, a graze wound from a gunshot.

MORE | Aiken law enforcement agencies discuss public safety issues

Richmond County

Around 6:20 p.m., a Gold Cross med unit was flagged down by a driver at Peach Orchard Road at Trout Drive in reference to a passenger with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

CID is investigating.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

