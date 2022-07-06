Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A more organized system will move through the Mid-Atlantic region today leading to a marginal risk (Level 1-5) of severe weather. Strong winds and heavy downpours would be the main threat. The majority of the severe weather threat should stay to our north, but can’t rule out some isolated severe storms for us here locally. Hot and humid again with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temps over 100. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from Noon - 8 PM for western counties in the CSRA where the heat index is expected to be 100 - 105°+. Be very careful outdoors and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Most of the CSRA should remain dry after midnight with a few passing clouds overnight. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid-70s with light winds out of the southwest.

Higher storm chances are expected Thursday into this weekend as a front approaches the region. A First Alert has been issued Thursday for strong to severe storms. SPC has the central and northern counties in the CSRA at a slight risk (Level 2-5). The main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Thursday morning will be muggy with sunrise temps in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be between 102-108. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern will stay active Friday into this weekend with scattered storms expected each afternoon. Heavy downpours and isolated severe weather will be possible with storms. Highs will be in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday afternoon. Heavy downpours could trigger a few flood alerts Friday through Sunday. Highs look to drop off into the upper 80s Sunday into Monday as the front finally sinks south of the region. Rain chances Monday look to mainly be in the morning hours with cloudy skies in the afternoon keeping highs in the mid to upper 80s.

