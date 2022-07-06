Submit Photos/Videos
Coroner closes investigation after blood found in shredding machine

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are closing their investigation regarding the Duncan Alexander Burrell - Gordon missing persons case after blood was found in a shredding machine.

Gordon’s family said he was last seen on Wednesday, May 5 at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling plant in Greer.

According to the coroner, they were notified by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on June 10 regarding the results that were collected.

They say during their investigation a shredding machine was reviewed at least four times.

They said the third search is when the material was found under the conveyor belt by a detective. After tests, the material tested positive for human blood.

They also said it is consistent with human fat, small pieces of bone and skin particles, and detectives also recovered about 2 ounces of blood.

“We have contacted the family and recycling operation about this matter. We are unable to issue a conventional death certificate in this matter. State regulations require another remedy for the family to get closure because there is no body. The family has been made aware of the process.”

Rusty Clevenger, Spartanburg County Coroner's Office

The father of Gordon released this statement below:

“I’m lost without my son. We were together 24/7 and now all I can do is cry and go in his room and tell him how much I love and miss him.”

Father of Duncan Burrell - Gordon

Fox Carolina reached out to the plant for a statement, but are still waiting to hear back.

MORE ON THIS STORY: OSHA investigating after Upstate man disappeared in May

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

