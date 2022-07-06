Burke County Sheriff’s Office release report on child’s drowning

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details about a drowning that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons.

Early Wednesday, News 12 spoke with Merritt as well as Izzy’s parents, Walter and Dori Scott, in an interview.

Hours later, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement from Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, the original report, and the officer’s investigative notes.

According to the incident report, on June 14, the BCSO and Burke County EMA responded to 113 Deer Run Road, Hephzibah, Ga, in reference to the possible drowning of a child.

Scott was among nine other children attending swimming lessons provided by Lexie Tenhuisen.

Near the end of the lesson, Scott got into the deep water of the pool undetected. Tenhusien’s granddaughter noticed him in the pool and notified Tenhusien. She had just gotten out of the pool with the children to dry off after the last child’s swimming relay, according to officials.

Tenhuisen immediately jumped back into the pool to rescue Scott. That is when a parent, a registered nurse, began CPR and continued until EMA arrived and took over.

The Criminal Investigation Division was also notified and responded to the scene.

Scott was transported by ambulance to the Burke Medical Center. Clarence Belger, the Burke Health Emergency Management Coordinator, stated Scott was in critical condition and needed to go to Children’s Hospital of Augusta Critical Unit. This is where he passed away,” according to officials.

The autopsy concluded that Scott`s death was a result of accidental drowning and that no foul play was suspected or indicated in his death.

According to the release, investigators attended the autopsy, interviewed Tenhusien, the children in the class, those who arrived before class, and parents present during the incident.

“We have exhaustively researched data on child drownings, student-teacher ratios during swim instruction, safety protocols, and general information germane to the case. Georgia Law reads, “A crime” is a violation of a statute of this state in which there is a joint operation of an act or omission to act and intention or criminal negligence,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. “Criminal negligence is an act or failure to act which demonstrates a willful, wanton, or reckless disregard for the safety of others who might reasonably be expected to be injured thereby. Our office and our community are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We have grieved and continue to grieve with all parties involved. We offered at the onset our sincerest sympathy to the Scott family. One does not expect to take his/her child to swimming lessons to learn water safety and not have the child returned to them safely. We have been in constant contact with the Scott family and shared the findings of the case privately, prior to releasing any information to the public. We met with Assistant District Attorney Rex Myers and presented our investigative findings.”

Investigators determined the case lacks sufficient evidence to prove criminal negligence. As a result, BCSO is unable to move forward with the case. The findings were forwarded to the DA for further review.

Sgt. Jonathan Bennett’s investigative notes document each detail with the time codes.

Full Report:

