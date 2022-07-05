What programs are in place for Augusta’s youth?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been keeping up with Augusta commissioners as they continue looking for ways to cut down on crime in the city.

They told us one part of the issue is getting programs for teens. If they have positive ways to spend their time, it could help keep them out of trouble.

We spoke with the city’s parks and rec department on Tuesday, and they say they have events in the works.

July is Parks and Recreation Month, and they’ve planned over 20 activities.

Past this, Program Manager Brandi Robertson says there’s programming in the works for older teens when school starts back up again.

“It’s just to get your kids out of the house, out of your hair for the summer, and just to get to know everyone in your community,” she said.

Throughout Augusta’s parks and community centers, July will see activities such as swimming pool parties, free tennis, and disc golf clinics, movies at the Common, and more.

“We also have summer day camps going on right now,” said Robertson.

For older teens, they’ll eventually start up after-school programs such as ‘Loud Croud’, fall sports, and other holiday-themed events.

To kick off summer, they recently opened up the new McBean Park splash pad.

“We’ve got a few other things that we’re going to do to make it more beautified, but we’re glad that it’s open now and ready for the public to enjoy,” she said.

It was after the interview that we found out the splash pad was vandalized less than a week after opening.

Anna Beard, mom said: “We were super excited to come out here today, and when we got out here, it was blocked off.”

Beard has lived nearby for more than 20 years. Her two sons, Jaxson and Bryson were excited to try the new park feature but went back to the playground.

“McBean finally got something for the kids to do, and it’s kind of disappointing that we won’t get to enjoy it now,” she said.

Recreation Events Manager Yolanda Greenwood was only able to confirm the splash pad was vandalized.

There was an officer with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department on the scene, but there is no telling when the new pad will open back up.

Luckily, parks and rec announced that for July, all of their pools will not charge any admission fees.

