Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

What does the spike in COVID cases mean for the CSRA?

By Hallie Turner
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve noticed more of your friends are getting COVID, the numbers may back that up.

The Department of Health says COVID deaths in Georgia are up 55 percent. In total numbers, it’s nothing like what we saw early in the pandemic.

Augusta University tells us that 19 people are hospitalized with COVID, and four are in the ICU.

We spoke with the hospital to get a snapshot of what these numbers mean.

MORE | As COVID cases rise again, AU Health tightens policies

Doctors say the severity of this spike is not as bad as before. Dr. Phillip Coule with AU Health has been tracking COVID since the start.

“We’re dealing with a fairly significantly different disease than what we were dealing with in 2020. One cannot just look at the numbers of cases for a variety of reasons,” said Coule, vice president and chief medical officer.

Doctors are seeing less severe illnesses and fewer hospitalizations. It’s not a new variant; it’s the same one.

“The virus strain that is circulating, which is omicron, is less severe,” he said.

While they occasionally see patients who become critically ill, they are not seeing the same numbers from early in the pandemic.

MORE | US to offer monkeypox vaccine to states with high cases

“It’s a great snapshot. If you can compare that to where we were in the pandemic, were at times where we had 30, 40, 50 people with COVID-19 on the ventilator,” said Coule.

While we’re one mutation away from a severe impact, Coule says vaccinations are doing their part.

“Vaccines are safe and very effective at preventing serious disease, the need for hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 regardless of the strain that’s involved,” he said.

To order your next free set of COVID tests, visit COVID.gov.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Richmond County jail
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
3-year-old dies, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber

Latest News

What youth programs are in place in Augusta?
What youth programs are in place in Augusta?
Aiken crime
Aiken law enforcement officials discuss public safety issues
Aiken law enforcement officials discuss public safety issues
Aiken law enforcement officials discuss public safety issues
What the spike in COVID cases means for the CSRA
What does the spike in COVID cases mean for the CSRA?