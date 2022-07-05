Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized.

Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center.

The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend.

Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta Parks and Recreation Department said the splash pad was vandalized over the weekend.

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on the scene Tuesday talking with facility managers

