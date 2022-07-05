Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US to offer monkeypox vaccine to states with high cases

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cases of the monkeypox virus are steadily rising in our country, including right here in Georgia.

Health officials are pushing for more access to testing and vaccines.

Under this newest plan, the Biden administration is going to be offering more testing and vaccine materials to states based on the case rate.

According to CDC data Georgia currently has 11 known cases.

Nationwide data shows there are 350 reported cases of monkeypox.

Under the new rollout plan, doctors will be focusing on men who have sex with men and their known partners.

Doctors will also focus on anyone who thinks they might have been recently exposed through an anonymous partner.

But so far experts still are not calling the monkeypox outbreak a crisis yet.

“I think it would be risky to classify as it low, medium, or high. Given the numbers, I would not say right now at this particular point that it is a ‘high risk,” explained Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Richmond County jail
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
3-year-old dies, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
Nick V. Roe v. Wade 7/2/22 11 PM
Over 400 gather for abortion rights protest in Augusta

Latest News

Driving
Drop in demand helps push Ga., S.C. gas prices lower
Interstate 20 near Grovetown (file photo)
How Georgia’s July 4 travel deaths compare to last year’s
Aiken crime
Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week
Monkeypox
Monkeypox vaccine for states with high cases