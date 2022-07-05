Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Summer rain showers providing more breeding opportunities for mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer(CBS46)
By Crystal Bui
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mosquito season in full swing as the summer months heat up. And with frequent rain showers, they’re breeding fast. Health officials are now trying keep the mosquito population at bay.

“Just whenever we have increase of rain events, that’s always going to increase chances of mosquitos,” said Galen Baxter, Fulton County district environmental health director.

These insects find areas with puddles of water and breed.

“Whenever you have standing water around your home, flower pots, bird baths, old tires, buckets, anything like that, we would encourage you to empty out the standing water,” said Baxter.

Fulton County health officials are also working to address any potential spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

“From July to October of every year, we have a third party contractor - mosquito company contractor - to do testing for us, where we check mosquito pools to check for any vector-born illnesses,” said Baxter.

They also have some tips to help protect yourself from attracting mosquitos..

“If you’re outdoors, make sure you wear light color clothing - long sleeves, just wear mosquito repellant with Deet,” said Baxter.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Richmond County jail
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
3-year-old dies, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber

Latest News

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Ga. probe of Trump
Tylek Frazier
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County killing
Guns
Outlook unclear for ‘red flag’ gun law in South Carolina
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit