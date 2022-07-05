Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases.

Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.

In the other shooting, which claimed the lives of three teenagers June 25 on Wadley Drive, suspect Alvin Artis IV, 20, remains at-large after two other suspects were arrested.

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information about either case is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

The shootings are part of an outbreak that’s swept the CSRA in recent weeks, initially hitting Richmond County hard and eventually spreading across the Savannah River.

A troubling part of the trend across the CSRA has been shootings that claimed multiple lives in one incident. In addition to the latest shootings, there have been two recent murder-suicides in Aiken County.

We don’t know about a motive in the Days Inn killings.

But authorities blame gangs for the the Wadley Drive shooting, which killed 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV and 16-year-olds Ivan Perry and Cameron Carroll.

Sheriff Michael Hunt said, “There’s no doubt that this senseless violence is the result of gang members who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

Hunt’s gang task force investigators and the community are crucial to piecing together what happened.

Deputies say they work hard to prevent things like this from happening, so when it does happen, it impacts deputies and the community hard.

“It is a true tragedy because not only do we have victims’ families left behind, but now we have families of these young men that are greatly impacted as well,” he said. “This is something that is not necessary.”

He said it’s “a tragedy for somebody so young to be involved in such a violent act.”

Although Artis is still being sought in connection with the Wadley Drive shooting, suspect Xabian Bailey, 18, and a 15-year-old have been arrested.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

Other homicides and suspicious deaths in the CSRA since April 14 include:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.