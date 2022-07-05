Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a robber who struck the downtown North Augusta Waffle House early Friday.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022. (North Augusta Pubic Safety)

A Black male wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a black ski mask walked around the building and entered, according to officers.

He then pointed a black handgun and told employees to open the register.

One of them complied, putting all the cash in a Waffle House to-go bag and handing it to the robber, according to authorities.

“God bless you. I did not want to hurt anyone,” the robber replied, according to a report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The robber ran out the door and jumped into the rear seat of a silver sedan that was parked in the middle of the road, which then left, the officers reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Sgt. Chris Lind of North Augusta Public Safety at 803-441-4278 or dispatchers at 803-279-2121.

