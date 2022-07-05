Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber

This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.(North Augusta Pubic Safety)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a robber who struck the downtown North Augusta Waffle House early Friday.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.(North Augusta Pubic Safety)

A Black male wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a black ski mask walked around the building and entered, according to officers.

He then pointed a black handgun and told employees to open the register.

One of them complied, putting all the cash in a Waffle House to-go bag and handing it to the robber, according to authorities.

“God bless you. I did not want to hurt anyone,” the robber replied, according to a report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.(North Augusta Pubic Safety)

The robber ran out the door and jumped into the rear seat of a silver sedan that was parked in the middle of the road, which then left, the officers reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Sgt. Chris Lind of North Augusta Public Safety at 803-441-4278 or dispatchers at 803-279-2121.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Nick V. Roe v. Wade 7/2/22 11 PM
Over 400 gather for abortion rights protest in Augusta
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 5
Columbia County crowds attend Boom! in the Park
Columbia County crowds react to Fourth of July
Columbia County crowds react to Fourth of July
Foundation pays mortgage for fallen officer
Foundation pays mortgage of fallen Henry County officer