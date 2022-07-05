Submit Photos/Videos
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County killing

Tylek Frazier
Tylek Frazier(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A person of interest is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Orangeburg County.

Sheriff’s investigators are seeking 18-year-old Tylek Frazier, of Orangeburg.

Early on June 13, an 18-year-old Orangeburg male was found unresponsive on Judicial Circle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound that turned out to be fatal.

Investigators believe the Frazier may have information on the shooting.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s location is urged to call or have Frazier contact deputies at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can remain anonymous.

