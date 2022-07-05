Market on Main summer grill-off event returns to Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small town in our area is hoping to generate some buzz.

It all centers around summer grilling.

We were in Warrenton, to see what an event like this could mean for the town.

Warrenton’s getting ready for a grill-off.

“If it can be on a grill, bring it. We’re going to have a judge portion, and there will be cash prizes and a people’s choice,” said Scotty Glass.

He is organizing the event. He says Main Street will be lined with vendors and competitors.

“It brings people in and brings awareness to, as I like to call it, the county that the interstate killed,” he said.

Glass says Warrenton used to thrive as a city on the road from Atlanta to Augusta, but now the interstate bypassed them, and businesses closed. Like the Knox Theatre.

“We’re at a state of just trying to preserve it as much as we can to keep it from getting worse.

“I want people to come to Warren County and see what potential this area has,” said Glass.

For more information, visit Hometown Warrenton.

