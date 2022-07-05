How Georgia’s July 4 travel deaths compare to last year’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia traffic deaths more than doubled during this July Fourth holiday travel period compared to last year.

That could be because it was longer this year, plus more people were on the roads.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says 20 people were killed across the Peach State during the 78-hour holiday travel period from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Last year’s holiday travel period was 54 hours, and it brought nine fatal accidents in Georgia.

AAA expected 1.5 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more during this year’s holiday weekend, 3.3% more than last year’s holiday.

This year’s July Fourth travel period was expected to be the second-busiest since 2000.

