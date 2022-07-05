Foundation honors fallen Georgia police officer by paying off mortgage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring a fallen officer by paying off the mortgage of his family home.

Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai was killed in the line of duty last November, while responding to a domestic call.

“It still feels like he’s here, it’s so unreal,” his sister, Divya Desai, said.

Desai told CBS46 that her brother bought his house a year and a half before he was killed.

Now, his wife and two sons are still able to live in it.

“This was the dream house, gated community,” Desai said. “My brother wanted to give a good life to the kids, a giant backyard where they could play football.”

The Desai family is one of the 22 families of fallen first responders in 16 states who have been helped by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.