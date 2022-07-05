Drop in demand helps push Ga., S.C. gas prices lower

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. gas prices fell 8 cents in the past week to $4.80, and two-state drivers are seeing similar declines.

The average price Tuesday in Georgia is $4.30 per gallon, down 9 cents in a week. In Augusta, the average is $4.21, also down 9 cents in a week.

South Carolina has seen a steeper decline, dropping 11 cents in a week to $4.29. The average in Aiken and Edgefield counties is $4.33, down 10 cents in a week.

The main reason for the declines is a drop in demand.

But July usually brings a peak in demand, so the falling prices could be brief, according to AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

We can enjoy the lower prices for now, though.

“Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said, “and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.