Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Isolated storms today and Wednesday. Low severe threat possible with storms.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An active weather pattern will remain in place this week. Afternoon showers and storms are expected each day. Isolated damaging winds and localized flash flooding are possible. High pressure aloft coupled with warm and moist southerly winds at the surface will mean warmer than average temperatures and a good scattering of late-day thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain muggy and skies generally cloudy. Lows will only drop to the low 70s this morning. Winds will be light out of the southeast with patchy fog.

It will be hot and muggy Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid to low 90s and feel like temperatures over 100. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, but coverage should be less than on previous days. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

A more organized system will move through the Mid-Atlantic region on Wednesday leading to a marginal risk (Level 1-5) of severe weather. Strong winds and heavy downpours would be the main threat. The majority of the severe weather threat should stay to our north, but can’t rule out some isolated severe storms for us here locally. Hot and humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temps over 100. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Higher storm chances are expected Thursday into this weekend as a front approaches the region. First Alert Issued Thursday for strong to severe storms. SPC has the central and northern counties in the CSRA in a slight risk (Level 2-5). Main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours each day. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s Thursday through Saturday afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding