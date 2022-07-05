Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will be hot and muggy this afternoon with highs in the mid to low 90s and feel like temperatures over 100. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, but coverage should be less than on previous days. Most of the CSRA should remain dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain muggy overnight and only drop to the mid-70s by early Wednesday.

A more organized system will move through the Mid-Atlantic region on Wednesday leading to a marginal risk (Level 1-5) of severe weather. Strong winds and heavy downpours would be the main threat. The majority of the severe weather threat should stay to our north, but can’t rule out some isolated severe storms for us here locally. Hot and humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temps over 100. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

Higher storm chances are expected Thursday into this weekend as a front approaches the region. A First Alert has been issued Thursday for strong to severe storms. SPC has the central and northern counties in the CSRA at a slight risk (Level 2-5). The main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

Our pattern will stay active Friday into this weekend with scattered storms expected each afternoon. Heavy downpours and isolated severe weather will be possible with storms. Highs will be in the mid-90s Thursday through Saturday afternoon. Highs look to drop off into the upper 80s Sunday into Monday as the front finally sinks south of the region. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.