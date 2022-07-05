Columbia County crowds attend Boom! in the Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July parties wrapped up with fireworks to celebrate America’s independence.

We joined the festivities in Columbia County to see what the turnout was like there.

Hundreds of people were at the Evans Towne Center Park to enjoy the fun, the food, and the fireworks at Columbia County’s 22nd annual ‘Boom! in the Park’ celebration.

People come from all over to take it all in.

“It’s everything. It’s a beautiful location, a lot of fun and activity going on, and just a happy place to be,” said Willie McGahee, community member.

The price is family-friendly too. Admission is free.

Sarah Spiegelhoff said: “I’m excited to see what types of different foods they have going on and the fireworks.”

When the gates opened at 5 p.m., they were greeted by food vendors serving shaved ice, Dippin’ Dots, BBQ, tacos, boiled peanuts, and so much more. They even had an ATM in case you ran out of cash.

But for others, this event and day hold a different meaning

Patty McGahee said: “We have a lot of family members that are in the military, so you know it’s a way to give back to them and honor them.”

Even with a nation divided by so many things this year, they say there’s no other place they’d rather call home than America.

Kaelynn Thompson said: “It’s very special to me to be able to be free and just live in this country.”

After an evening full of live music from Savannah Sunday and Ryan Trotti, the night ended with everyone’s favorite part, fireworks.

“I like to dress up and be a part of it all and see the fireworks. I’m always a big fan of fireworks,” said Thompson.

