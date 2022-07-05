A blood donation this week can earn free movie tickets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the temperature goes up during the summer, blood collections go down.

To prevent a potential local blood shortage, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering free Regal movie tickets this week for anyone who donates at a Shepeard mobile drive or at its Augusta, Evans and Aiken locations.

Go to shepeardblood.org to see a full list of drives, and center locations.

Shepeard, which supplies local hospitals with life-saving blood products, has struggled to stay stocked since the start of the pandemic, which disrupted many of the work- and school-related blood drives that traditionally kept supplies flowing.

Here are some public mobile blood drives where you can donate at this week for a movie ticket:

Wednesday: AU Professional Building 1 – 1481 Laney Walker Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Dominion Energy – Beech Island, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday: Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology – Martintown Plaza in North Augusta, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: Stone Roastery – North Augusta, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Papa John’s in North Augusta, noon to 4 p.m.; Walmart in Sweetwater Square, North Augusta, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or to make an appointment.

