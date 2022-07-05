Submit Photos/Videos
A blood donation can earn you some free movie tickets

Shepeard Community Blood Center mobile drive
Shepeard Community Blood Center mobile drive(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the temperature goes up during the summer, blood collections go down.

To prevent a potential local blood shortage, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering free Regal movie tickets this week for anyone who donates at a Shepeard mobile drive or at its Augusta, Evans and Aiken locations.

Go to shepeardblood.org to see a full list of drives, and center locations.

Shepeard, which supplies local hospitals with life-saving blood products, has struggled to stay stocked since the start of the pandemic, which disrupted many of the work- and school-related blood drives that traditionally kept supplies flowing.

Donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you.

Here are some public mobile blood drives where you can donate for a movie ticket:

FRIDAY

  • Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology – Martintown Plaza in North Augusta, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

  • Stone Roastery – North Augusta, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Papa John’s in North Augusta, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Walmart in Sweetwater Square, North Augusta, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

