As COVID cases rise again, AU Health tightens policies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a recent increase in the COVID-19 cases in the area, Augusta University Health is updating its visitation policy to help prevent the spread of infection within its medical facilities.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, visitors to any AU Health facility will be required to wear a medical-grade face mask while in the building and will be required to observe proper hand hygiene.

In the event visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided at hospital entrances, where hand hygiene will also be enforced.

No support people will be permitted with patients who have COVID-19.

Non-COVID patients can have two support people at a time.

Waiting rooms will remain open with physical distancing. In-person or large gatherings/meetings are permitted with physical distancing and mask-wearing.

The requirements will be readjusted when it is safe to do so, the hospital system said.

