Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

All-women rideshare company launches in Augusta

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rideshare company made by women for women is now available in Augusta.

In the latest data from Lyft, between 2017 and 2019, they reported over 2,100 sexual assault incidents. From 2018 to 2019, Uber reported over 6,000 sexual assault cases.

This new rideshare, Trips4Women tells us by having women drivers and riders, they can cut down on those issues.

The driver we spoke to Tuesday says she knows firsthand how scary it can be to not feel safe on the ride you paid for.

MORE | How Georgia’s July 4 travel deaths compare to last year’s

As an Uber and Lyft user, Amber Porterfield has experienced a thing or two.

“A few years back, I was actually stalked for two or three weeks by the Uber driver,” she said.

For two months, she’s worked to get Trips4Women to come to the Augusta area.

“We are a rideshare service similar to Uber and Lyft. We have women riders and women passengers,” said Porterfield.

It’s the first app of its kind in the state of Georgia.

“Augusta’s the test,” she said.

The goal is to help women have more peace of mind using rideshare.

MORE | GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam

“There’s a lot of women that just don’t feel comfortable getting into a car with male drivers that they’re not familiar with,” she said.

A report posted by both Lyft and Uber details the reality of what can happen. Although 99 percent of rides went smoothly for Lyft, drivers say these incidents shouldn’t be happening at all.

“This is just another option that would make women feel a lot safer,” she said.

It’s as easy as downloading the Trips4Women app and signing up. New drivers will go through a background check.

“After that, it’s just a matter of getting on the road,” said Porterfield.

If you need a ride, type in your destination, and a female driver will pick you up.

“I think this area… It’s time. It’s time we had an option for women,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Richmond County jail
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
3-year-old dies, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber

Latest News

youth events
What programs are in place for Augusta’s youth?
New all women rideshare company launches in Augusta
All-women rideshare company launches in Augusta
What youth programs are in place in Augusta?
What youth programs are in place in Augusta?
Aiken crime
Aiken law enforcement officials discuss public safety issues