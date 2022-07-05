All-women rideshare company launches in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rideshare company made by women for women is now available in Augusta.

In the latest data from Lyft, between 2017 and 2019, they reported over 2,100 sexual assault incidents. From 2018 to 2019, Uber reported over 6,000 sexual assault cases.

This new rideshare, Trips4Women tells us by having women drivers and riders, they can cut down on those issues.

The driver we spoke to Tuesday says she knows firsthand how scary it can be to not feel safe on the ride you paid for.

As an Uber and Lyft user, Amber Porterfield has experienced a thing or two.

“A few years back, I was actually stalked for two or three weeks by the Uber driver,” she said.

For two months, she’s worked to get Trips4Women to come to the Augusta area.

“We are a rideshare service similar to Uber and Lyft. We have women riders and women passengers,” said Porterfield.

It’s the first app of its kind in the state of Georgia.

“Augusta’s the test,” she said.

The goal is to help women have more peace of mind using rideshare.

“There’s a lot of women that just don’t feel comfortable getting into a car with male drivers that they’re not familiar with,” she said.

A report posted by both Lyft and Uber details the reality of what can happen. Although 99 percent of rides went smoothly for Lyft, drivers say these incidents shouldn’t be happening at all.

“This is just another option that would make women feel a lot safer,” she said.

It’s as easy as downloading the Trips4Women app and signing up. New drivers will go through a background check.

“After that, it’s just a matter of getting on the road,” said Porterfield.

If you need a ride, type in your destination, and a female driver will pick you up.

“I think this area… It’s time. It’s time we had an option for women,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.