Aiken law enforcement officials discuss public safety issues

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases.

Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.

In the other shooting, which claimed the lives of three teenagers on June 25 on Wadley Drive, suspect Alvin Artis IV, 20, remains at large after two other suspects were arrested.

We don’t know about a motive in the Days Inn killings.

While this is a string of violence in Aiken County, leaders with the Aiken Public Safety say it’s a much different case inside the city limits.

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information about either case is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

“This year so far in the city limits, we’re trending downward for our murders and our violent crimes,” said Lt. Jennifer Hayes, APS.

Those violent crimes are classified as aggravated assault, which covers a wide range of crimes.

“That could be anything from a shooting to a violent assault involving a knife or even personal weapons like hands and feet,” she said.

Of these crimes in the city, only one is considered murder. A big difference from previous years.

“In 2021, we did have one unfortunate domestic incident that resulted in six victims at one time, so our overall murder number was 12 murder victims for 2021,” said Hayes.

That’s just in the city.

Authorities blame gangs for the Wadley Drive shooting, which killed 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV and 16-year-olds Ivan Perry and Cameron Carroll.

Sheriff Michael Hunt said, “There’s no doubt that this senseless violence is the result of gang members who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

Hunt’s gang task force investigators and the community are crucial to piecing together what happened.

Getting information is what Hayes believes helps keep violent crimes lower.

“We feel very strongly that the way to create and maintain a safe community is by working with our community partners. When you see something, say something,” she said.

Deputies say they work hard to prevent things like this from happening, so when it does happen, it impacts deputies and the community hard.

“It is a true tragedy because not only do we have victims’ families left behind, but now we have families of these young men that are greatly impacted as well,” said Hunt. “This is something that is not necessary.”

He said it’s “a tragedy for somebody so young to be involved in such a violent act.”

Although Artis is still being sought in connection with the Wadley Drive shooting, suspect Xabian Bailey, 18, and a 15-year-old have been arrested.

The shootings are part of an outbreak that’s swept the CSRA in recent weeks, initially hitting Richmond County hard and eventually spreading across the Savannah River.

A troubling part of the trend across the CSRA has been shootings that claimed multiple lives in one incident. In addition to the latest shootings, there have been two recent murder-suicides in Aiken County.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

Other homicides and suspicious deaths in the CSRA since April 14 include:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.