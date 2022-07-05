What led to Grovetown stabbing that injured 3-year-old, 2 others?

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are many unanswered questions in a July Fourth stabbing incident that injured three people, including a 3-year-old girl.

Among those questions is what led a family acquaintance to allegedly attack the three and then flee the scene, to be caught wearing only underwear.

The suspect has been booked into Columbia County jail after initially undergoing a medical evaluation after he was apprehended Monday.

Phillip James Marshall, 40, is being held on three counts of aggravated assault as well as a charge of drug trafficking and a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs.

The stabbing was reported around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the the 100 block of Fiske Street in Grovetown.

After arriving on the scene, Grovetown police officers found three victims, one being a 3-year-old girl, suffering from multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds.

Officers say at the time of the incident, the suspect was identified as Marshall of the 200 block of Pinetree Street in Grovetown, a known acquaintance of the family.

Officers say Marshall had fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The child along with her mother, Elizabeth Nelson, and grandmother, Darlene Freund, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The victims told officers that Marshall appeared to be “under the influence,” according to authorities.

Officers searched the area for Marshall, but could not find him at the time of the incident.

Officers found Marshall about four hours later near the intersection of Katherine Street and Old Wrightsboro Road, wearing only underwear and suffering from multiple lacerations.

After a brief pursuit, Marshall was taken into custody without incident near Katherine Street and Dorn Street.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.