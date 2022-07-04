Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrates 3rd birthday in Evans

By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some military veterans, Monday was more than just celebrating the nation they fought for.

We were at Evans’ Veterans of Foreign Wars for their third birthday and spoke to veterans about why this post is so important to the community.

Bob Willis Jr. & Sr., VFW Evans members “That’s what we’re all here for each other because we’re comrades.”

Both are veterans with 60 years of service between them. Willis Sr. served in Vietnam while Willis Jr. served in Somalia and Iraq and now serves as the posts pastor.

MORE | Augusta celebrates July as Park and Recreation Month

“When you can come to a VFW and be with others that have been through that kind of hardship, it builds a lot of comraderies,” they said.

In this post’s three years, they’ve added 300 members, but it was no easy task. COVID hit shortly after they opened.

Matt Andrews, post commander, Evans VFW said: “We had to roll through that. It was very challenging. It was extremely difficult to maintain operations and pay our bills. Yet not have a functioning facility for our members to enjoy.”

Evans VFW post is named after First Lieutenant Sharon Ann Lane, the only military woman to die from combat in Vietnam.

MORE | A pay raise for local military service members could be a big deal

Its friendly faces, and non-smoking atmosphere is inviting for all family to enjoy. Current Ms. Georgia Worlds 50 winner Cynthia Casady is from Evans and comes here often with her husband who served.

“Knowing that he can come in here and have these vets here that totally understand that; he can talk with, he can laugh with,” she said.

While they still have big hopes for the future of the post, they’re celebrating in style.

The post is expanding and wants veterans and community members to know they’re welcome to come out to their events.

Andrews said: “It really is something that we’re all very proud of.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Nick V. Roe v. Wade 7/2/22 11 PM
Over 400 gather for abortion rights protest in Augusta
Waffle House sign
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta

Latest News

Local Organization Asking Kayakers To Help Clean The River
Local Organization Calling on Kayakers To Help Clean The River
Evan VFW celebrates 3rd birthday
Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrates 3rd birthday in Evans
George Walton
George Walton’s home is ‘an amazing piece of Augusta history’
George Walton home in Augusta
George Walton home in Augusta