Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A long fight ahead for Addison Bethea, the victim of a shark attack on Keaton Beach earlier this week.

Bethea, 17, has remained in good spirits and even said she’d get back in the ocean after she’s healed.

“I’ve always been told that something will happen just like that and that was definitely this situation,” shark attack victim Addison Bethea said.

The Perry native, Addison Bethea started her Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day.

“We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot obviously for only like 15 minutes and we were going towards the boat and I felt like a tug,” she said.

The tug of a roughly nine-foot-long shark came seemingly out of nowhere.

“I tried to push it off of me and punch it in its nose but it was at like a weird position where I couldn’t punch his nose good and then it tried to drag me underwater because we were in like 6 ft. of water,” Bethea said.

Her brother, Rhett Willingham, was nearly 8ft. away from her when the shark attached itself to her thigh.

“I heard her almost yelp and I stood up to turn around and see what was going on because it sounded like something scared her and she was under the water and then she came back up and there was blood all around her and I saw the shark,” said Beatha’s brother, Rhett Willingham.

Willingham, a firefighter, helped her fight it off but then came the next battle to save her life.

He created a tourniquet to wrap around Bethea’s thigh to get her back to shore.

Three days later from Bethea’s room at Tallahassee Memorial, their mother, Michelle Murphy called him a true hero.

“My daughter by medical standards should not be alive right now and I know that. It’s a miracle she survived this and I know if Rhett hadn’t been the one that was there when it happened we may be in a very different scenario right now,” said the mother of two, Michelle Murphy.

Bethea’s story quickly spread across the country and she said that it’s the support from people all over has helped her through this process.

“It’s just insane because I’ve seen other people go through things and need support and thought it’d ever been me and now that I’m going through it, it’s just crazy,” Bethea said.

But the most meaningful bond is right here at home with her older brother.

“We’ve always been close like since forever but this somehow brought us even closer. He’s always been by my side and I’ve always looked up to him,” she said.

Despite the challenges ahead her love of being out on the water remains.

“Don’t be scared of the ocean. I had so many people comment on my Instagram saying, “I’m so scared of the ocean now,” but I’m still going to get in the ocean when I heal and get better. I’m still going to do what I love but don’t just let fear overtake your life,” she said.

Bethea suffered serious injuries to her right thigh which caused a total loss of her quadriceps and massive nerve and vascular damage.

As a result, Bethea has surgery scheduled for Tuesday to have an amputation just above her right knee.

Bethea and her family are asking for continued prayers as she heads into her next surgery.

There has also been a GoFundMe page started to help the family with medical expenses and you can find a link for that by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.