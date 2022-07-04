Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Local Organization Calling on Kayakers To Help Clean The River

Friends of the Rapids hosting trash clean up through month of July.
Local Organization Asking Kayakers To Help Clean The River
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Shoals are a popular place to kayak this time of year. If you’re going to be kayaking this stretch of the river during the month of July, Friend of the Rapids is asking for your help in picking up trash.

Lenny Birt, founder of Friends of the Rapids, a local organization focused on preserving the Savannah River Shoals, says, “because it’s such a hard area for people to access it’s not easy to get boats in there to clean it up, so that’s why we are asking kayakers that may be in there anyway to make the effort”.

Birt encourages everyone to pick up trash that they feel safe cleaning up. Bigger debris from the I-20 bridge construction is being worked on. Birt says, “you know there has been a little increase from the construction and debris from that, but we have been working with the construction company to try and address it”.

If you’re launching at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, you may notice new signs put up by Friends of the Rapids with the help from the Augusta Canal Authority. The new signs encourage kayakers to pick up trash they see in the river. And it you post your trash clean up pictures to instagram with the hashtag “clean the rapids”, then you will be recognized by Friends of the Rapids at the end of the month.

Here are some quick links for checking out Friends of the Rapids and current Savannah River levels near Augusta.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Nick V. Roe v. Wade 7/2/22 11 PM
Over 400 gather for abortion rights protest in Augusta
Waffle House sign
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta

Latest News

VFW Post 12190
Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrates 3rd birthday in Evans
Evan VFW celebrates 3rd birthday
Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrates 3rd birthday in Evans
George Walton
George Walton’s home is ‘an amazing piece of Augusta history’
George Walton home in Augusta
George Walton home in Augusta