Local Organization Calling on Kayakers To Help Clean The River

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Shoals are a popular place to kayak this time of year. If you’re going to be kayaking this stretch of the river during the month of July, Friend of the Rapids is asking for your help in picking up trash.

Lenny Birt, founder of Friends of the Rapids, a local organization focused on preserving the Savannah River Shoals, says, “because it’s such a hard area for people to access it’s not easy to get boats in there to clean it up, so that’s why we are asking kayakers that may be in there anyway to make the effort”.

Birt encourages everyone to pick up trash that they feel safe cleaning up. Bigger debris from the I-20 bridge construction is being worked on. Birt says, “you know there has been a little increase from the construction and debris from that, but we have been working with the construction company to try and address it”.

If you’re launching at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, you may notice new signs put up by Friends of the Rapids with the help from the Augusta Canal Authority. The new signs encourage kayakers to pick up trash they see in the river. And it you post your trash clean up pictures to instagram with the hashtag “clean the rapids”, then you will be recognized by Friends of the Rapids at the end of the month.

