George Walton’s home is ‘an amazing piece of Augusta history’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The home George Walton lived in is right here in Augusta.

We got a chance to check out the hidden gem to uncover the history sitting right in our backyard.

“It’s just an amazing piece of Augusta history,” said John Kirkland.

He’s seeing it for the first time.

“I love history. That’s what drew me down here,” he said.

That’s what drew hundreds of people. They wanted to see the former home of George Walton.

Stephani Roohani, director of Historic Meadow Garden said: “He led a full life of service, which included service in all three branches of our government, signer of the Declaration of Independence, and a colonel in the Georgia militia during the American Revolutionary War.”

He spent years in Georgia politics and making Augusta a good place for him to live.

“Augusta was the capital at one point, so this was just a good central spot for him to be,” said Roohani.

His home is now a museum, and on Independence Day, people came to remember a man who signed the Declaration of Independence.

They’re open for tours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturdays, you can call to schedule an appointment.

