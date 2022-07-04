Fourth of July celebrations are underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was electric, with hundreds near the Common for the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

The preparations started around 11 a.m., with vendors setting up for the celebration.

We spoke to vendors and the fireworks team to find out how they prepared for this event.

Aaron Stewart with Stewart’s Wings and Stuff started preparing early.

“I start tackling my events about two or three weeks out. I buy everything singular, so I go to Sam’s, and I go to stores and shop,” he said.

He bought enough food to feed between 300 to 400 people, so when the event rolls around and it’s time to fire up the grill, he has an early start.

“It started this morning for me at 5:30, 6:30 this morning, preparing and putting everything together,” he said.

Stewart isn’t just a vendor; he’s also a veteran, so doing the work is a labor of love.

“It means a lot to me. It means that all my hard work in the Army and the military wasn’t in vain. I can get out in the city, and visit people who I fought hard for on the battlefield. I enjoy seeing people,” he said.

He isn’t the only one who has to prepare. With the food and the music, it’s time for the fireworks.

Craig Butler, pyrotechnician in charge said: “Expect a very awesome show.”

The show consists of more than 2,000 pounds of fireworks and uses more than 10,000 pounds of equipment, making preps a long process.

“We’ve been here since eight, and we won’t leave till midnight or as soon as we get done,” he said.

It’s also scripted.

“Every shell goes in a specific hole. It’s fired at a specific time by the computer,” he said.

While a lot of work goes into prepping for a show, the team says they’re glad to do it.

If you’re like most people, you’ve already chowed down on some BBQ. Our local restaurants are enjoying the boost in customers.

WalletHub says Americans plan to spend nearly $8 billion on July Fourth shopping.

They project America’s top choice is beef, with spending estimates of around $675 million.

We caught up with the SmokeShow to see how they’re enjoying all the extra business, even with some rain throughout the day.

“It lets me know how good our food is. I’m glad they are coming out and supporting us,” said Jermel Bennett, SmokeShow BBQ.

Another big spending item, of course, is fireworks. WalletHub says we spent over $2 billion last year, and this year could be much of the same.

We talked with some of our local shops about the business they’ve seen this holiday weekend.

Skip Playford, Wacky Wayne’s, store manager said: “I think this will be one of our biggest seasons.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.