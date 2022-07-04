Submit Photos/Videos
Emergency SNAP food benefits extended through July

snap
snap(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through July, according to USDA officials.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

It is unclear if the benefits will be available beyond July at this time.

The program gives snap recipients financial help with groceries. Recipients have been receiving expanded aid as a result of the pandemic.

According to officials, it is estimated that 303,742 households are receiving emergency allotment benefits.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

