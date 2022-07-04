Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Typical summer heat, humidity, and afternoon/evening storms for your Fourth of July outlook.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch out for dense fog before 9 AM this morning. More of the same can be expected for the Fourth of July holiday in the way of rainfall with a solid 50 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Plenty of sunshine early in the day will take highs into the lower/middle 90s.

The entire CSRA is under a low-level marginal risk for localized flooding issues. Heavy downpours will be possible with storms today.

High pressure aloft coupled with warm and moist southerly winds at the surface will mean warmer than average temperatures and a good scattering of late-day thunderstorms each day for the upcoming work week. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Heat Index values will be near and over 100° each day this week. Stay hydrated and keep the rain gear nearby!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Waffle House sign
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta
Nick V. Roe v. Wade 7/2/22 11 PM
Over 400 gather for abortion rights protest in Augusta
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card

Latest News

Low-level flash flood risk for the 4th of July. Heavy downpours possible.
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Fireworks
Isolated Storms For The 4th, Hot and Humid
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your CSRA forecast for the upcoming week.
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your CSRA forecast for the upcoming week.
Sunday Morning Weather Update - 07/03/2022