Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch out for dense fog before 9 AM this morning. More of the same can be expected for the Fourth of July holiday in the way of rainfall with a solid 50 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Plenty of sunshine early in the day will take highs into the lower/middle 90s.

The entire CSRA is under a low-level marginal risk for localized flooding issues. Heavy downpours will be possible with storms today.

High pressure aloft coupled with warm and moist southerly winds at the surface will mean warmer than average temperatures and a good scattering of late-day thunderstorms each day for the upcoming work week. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Heat Index values will be near and over 100° each day this week. Stay hydrated and keep the rain gear nearby!

