Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An active weather pattern will remain in place this week. Afternoon showers and storms are expected each day. Isolated damaging winds and localized flash flooding are possible. High pressure aloft coupled with warm and moist southerly winds at the surface will mean warmer than average temperatures and a good scattering of late-day thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.

The entire CSRA is under a low-level marginal risk for localized flooding issues this evening. Heavy downpours will be possible with storms today. Most of the rain will clear out after sunset. Temperatures will remain muggy and skies generally cloudy. Lows will only drop to the low 70s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the southeast overnight. Patchy fog is possible.

It will be hot and muggy Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid to low 90s and feel like temperatures over 100. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, but coverage should be less than on previous days. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Isolated storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher storms chances for second half of the week. (WRDW)

A more organized system will move through the Mid-Atlantic region on Wednesday leading to a marginal risk of severe weather. Strong winds and heavy downpours would be the main threat. The majority of the severe weather threat should stay to our north, but can’t rule out some isolated severe storms for us here locally. Hot and humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temps over 100. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Higher storm chances are expected Thursday into this weekend as a front approaches the region. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours each day. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s Thursday through Saturday afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

