Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Typical summer heat, humidity, and afternoon/evening storms for your Fourth of July outlook.
4TH OF JULY FORECAST
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw highs in the low to mid 90s for most locations with scattered showers and storms. Showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue well after dark tonight with low temperatures only dropping into the middle to lower 70s overnight into Monday. Winds will be calm.

Watch out for dense fog before 9 AM Monday morning. More of the same can be expected for the Fourth of July holiday in the way of rainfall with a solid 50 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Plenty of sunshine early in the day will take highs into the lower/middle 90s.

High pressure aloft coupled with warm and moist southerly winds at the surface will mean warmer than average temperatures and a good scattering of late-day thunderstorms each day for the upcoming work week. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

