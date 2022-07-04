Submit Photos/Videos
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-year-old girl, her mother, and grandmother were injured in an early morning stabbing in Grovetown.

The Grovetown Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fiske Street in reference to an assault Monday morning, around 2:45 a.m.

After arriving on scene, officers found three victims, one being a 3-year-old girl, suffering from multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds.

Officers say at the time of the incident, the suspect was identified as Phillip Marshall of the 200 block of Pinetree Street in Grovetown, a known acquaintance of the family.

Officers say Marshall had fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The child along with her mother, Elizabeth Nelson, and grandmother, Darlene Freund, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The victims told officers stated Marshall appeared to be “under the influence.”

Officers searched the area for Marshall, but could not find him at the time of the incident.

Officers continued searching the area, and found Marshall around about 4 hours later, near the intersection of Katherine Street and Old Wrightsboro Road, wearing only underwear and suffering from multiple lacerations.

After a brief pursuit, Marshall was taken into custody without incident near Katherine Street and Dorn Street. He is currently charged with three counts of aggravated assault, with further charges pending.

Officers say once Marshall has been medically cleared, he will be transported to the Columbia County Detention Center for the listed charges.

