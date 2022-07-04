3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-year-old girl was killed and her brother was injured after being hit by a tractor in Orangeburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Friday in the town of Cope.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell says three people were in a field near Moorer Road and Cope Road when two of them fell off a tractor.

The 3-year-old and her brother were taken to the hospital with injuries. At some time later Friday, the three-year-old died. The girl was identified as Jacqueline Major of Swansea.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says the manner of Major’s death is accidental.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to Little Miss Major’s brother, who was also injured in this incident,” Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says.

The cause of death is pending as an autopsy has not been completed. Fogle says an autopsy is scheduled could be Tuesday or Wednesday.

