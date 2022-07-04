Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident

3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-year-old girl was killed and her brother was injured after being hit by a tractor in Orangeburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Friday in the town of Cope.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell says three people were in a field near Moorer Road and Cope Road when two of them fell off a tractor.

The 3-year-old and her brother were taken to the hospital with injuries. At some time later Friday, the three-year-old died. The girl was identified as Jacqueline Major of Swansea.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says the manner of Major’s death is accidental.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to Little Miss Major’s brother, who was also injured in this incident,” Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says.

The cause of death is pending as an autopsy has not been completed. Fogle says an autopsy is scheduled could be Tuesday or Wednesday.

Aiken County coroner identifies hit-and-run crash victim

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Nick V. Roe v. Wade 7/2/22 11 PM
Over 400 gather for abortion rights protest in Augusta
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Waffle House sign
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 4
Boat fire- Columbia County
Boat fire at Pointes West; injuries reported
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Accident at E. Martintown Road and Atomic Road.
Three Car Accident in North Augusta