17 killed in Georgia holiday travel period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 17 people were killed across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

July 4th Holiday Weekend Traffic Count stands at 17 as of noon. Slow Down and #ArriveAliveGA#gsp #gamccd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) July 4, 2022

Several fatal road accidents happened in southwest Georgia during the holiday travel period.

One happened when a man was hit walking down the middle of the road on U.S. 82/SR 520 in Atkinson County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The man that was killed died at the scene. A car swerved out of the way to not hit another car that swerved right and killed the man. Alcohol is suspected in the man that was killed, according to GSP. The crash is still under investigation.

Another happened in Colquitt County on July 2 between a vehicle and a migrant bus. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 319 and Roland Avenue. The person killed was in the vehicle. No one on the bus was injured. GSP officials said someone ran a red light and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Another happened in Grady County on July 3. It happened around 1 a.m. on GA 111 and Sofkee Road. There was a head-on, two vehicle crash. One driver died at the scene and the other driver was flown to the hospital in serious condition. Troopers said alcohol is suspected.

