Three Car Accident in North Augusta
Accident at E. Martintown Road and Atomic Road
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed a three-car accident happened at the intersection of East Martintown Road and Atomic Road.
We sent a reporter to the accident but officers on the scene were unable to comment.
News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.
