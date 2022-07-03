Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Three Car Accident in North Augusta

Accident at E. Martintown Road and Atomic Road
Accident at E. Martintown Road and Atomic Road.
Accident at E. Martintown Road and Atomic Road.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed a three-car accident happened at the intersection of East Martintown Road and Atomic Road.

We sent a reporter to the accident but officers on the scene were unable to comment.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Waffle House sign
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta
Boat fire- Columbia County
Boat fire at Pointes West; injuries reported
Aiken Public Safety.
Aiken County coroner identifies hit-and-run crash victim
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake

Latest News

Shooting in Aiken Saturday night claims the lives of two people.
Two people killed in Saturday night shooting in Aiken
Nick V. Roe v. Wade 7/2/22 11 PM
Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest
Four Charles B Webster Detention Center Inmates Injured
Four Inmates Involved in Assault at Charles B Webster Detention Center
Protesters in downtown Augusta
Post-Roe v. Wade, Augusta protesters gather downtown