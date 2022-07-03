Two people killed in Saturday night shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a shooting at a hotel in Aiken leaves two men dead.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the the Days Inn on Columbia Highway N. around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Once deputies got to the scene, they found two male victims shot in room 229.

They were pronounced dead once Aiken County EMS got to the scene.

The victims, were 39 and 40 years old, but the sheriff’s department has not released their identities yet.

The coroner’s office is helping with the investigation.

The sheriff’s department did not release the name of suspects but said “they should be considered armed and dangerous.”

They are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying any suspects in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymously tip to Midland Crime Stoppers.

You could receive a $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

