Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Four Inmates Involved in Assault at Charles B Webster Detention Center

Four Inmates Injured
Four Charles B Webster Detention Center Inmates Injured
Four Charles B Webster Detention Center Inmates Injured(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Criminal Investigation Division with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault between inmates that happened at the Charles B Webster Detention Center today.

The incident occurred at 3:40pm this afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says four inmates received what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re still working to find out what led up to the assault.

Stay with News 12 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Waffle House sign
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta
Aiken Public Safety.
Aiken County coroner identifies hit-and-run crash victim
Boat fire- Columbia County
Boat fire at Pointes West; injuries reported

Latest News

Protesters in downtown Augusta
Post-Roe v. Wade, Augusta protesters gather downtown
Roe v Wade
Post-Roe v. Wade, Augusta protesters gather downtown
Boat fire- Columbia County
Boat fire- Columbia County
Boat fire- Columbia County
Boat fire at Pointes West; injuries reported