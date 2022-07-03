Four Inmates Involved in Assault at Charles B Webster Detention Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Criminal Investigation Division with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault between inmates that happened at the Charles B Webster Detention Center today.

The incident occurred at 3:40pm this afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says four inmates received what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re still working to find out what led up to the assault.

