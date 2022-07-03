Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be the hottest day we have experienced in the CSRA since back on June 23, as a seasonably hot and humid pattern returns to the region. This means we can expect a good scattering of late day thunderstorms each afternoon and evening for your Fourth of July plans lasting through the upcoming work week.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta area forecast for the upcoming week.

Sunday, we will see mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will be in the middle 90s with winds from the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue until well after dark tonight with low temperatures only dropping into the middle to lower 70s. Winds will be calm overnight.

More of the same can be expected for the Fourth of July holiday Monday with a solid 40 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Plenty of sunshine early in the day will take highs into the middle 90s.

High pressure aloft coupled with warm and moist southerly winds at the surface will mean warmer than average temperatures and a good scattering of late day thunderstorms for the upcoming work week. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.