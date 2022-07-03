Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions.

The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common.

People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up.

“My rights were taken away and I don’t feel like that’s fair to me or to any other woman, so I’ll stand in 100 degree heat for a good cause,” Ariel McSwain said.

This march comes a week after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

One of the organizers was seventeen year old, Elleana Garcia, but she didn’t let her age stop her from standing up for people of all ages affected by the decision.

“I like to think age doesn’t define me,” Garcia said.

Another young organizer was eighteen year old River Good, and she saw the result in the numbers that came out.

”I organized this from the start, then some people helped me, this was organized by very young people. It’s just a beautiful thing that 400-500 people showed up today to be heard and fight for our rights,” Good said.

The organizers never saw this coming.

”We estimated 200 at the most, so to see this many people come together in Augusta to support one issue is absolutely mind blowing,” Garcia said.

