Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Almora’s bases-loaded walk-off single lifts Reds over Braves

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds second...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds second baseman Max Schrock, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Not only did the Reds avoid a series sweep, but they also snapped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park.

That’s the Reds’ longest home losing streak for the team since losing 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in April-May 1986. Braves reliever A.J. Minter allowed a single to Tommy Pham before walking Joey Votto and hitting pinch-hitter Jonathan India to load the bases with no outs in the ninth. Almora delivered his base hit past a diving third baseman Austin Riley.

Braves starter Charlie Morton allowed one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings, and Marcell Ozuna had two home runs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Waffle House sign
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta
Boat fire- Columbia County
Boat fire at Pointes West; injuries reported
Aiken Public Safety.
Aiken County coroner identifies hit-and-run crash victim
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Strider strikes out 11, Riley homers as Braves beat Reds 4-1
FILE - Phil Mickelson of the United States , second left, waits to play his tee shot on the...
Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday
CJ Cup on the move again, to Congaree in South Carolina
PGA Tour tournament coming to Ridgeland golf club