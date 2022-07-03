Almora’s bases-loaded walk-off single lifts Reds over Braves

(AP) -Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Not only did the Reds avoid a series sweep, but they also snapped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park.

That’s the Reds’ longest home losing streak for the team since losing 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in April-May 1986. Braves reliever A.J. Minter allowed a single to Tommy Pham before walking Joey Votto and hitting pinch-hitter Jonathan India to load the bases with no outs in the ninth. Almora delivered his base hit past a diving third baseman Austin Riley.

Braves starter Charlie Morton allowed one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings, and Marcell Ozuna had two home runs.

