Post-Roe v. Wade, Augusta protesters gather downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s six-week abortion ban is still held up in court, and women across the two-state are waiting for when the final decision comes down.

South Carolina already has their six-week abortion ban in effect, and lawmakers say there’s a chance to they could ban them completely.

Even with all that up in the air, dozens took to the streets of downtown Augusta on Friday, protesting for women’s rights and future patients who may need help.

We were there and spoke to them about the mission.

On-coming traffic were beeping for support and giving energy to people advocating for reproductive rights at the Augusta Common.

Cynthia Li, an Augusta resident said: “That’s the most important part of it, since just knowing that maybe they couldn’t join us, but they still support our cause.”

This comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Li was determined to do something.

“Some of my buddies decided it’s not helpful to sit at home and be angry. If you can get out there and show people that there’s other people that might think similar to you,” said Li.

Around 20 people made their way to Broad Street to make signs and voice their support, a gathering some didn’t see coming.

“We’re so glad that people from so many different parts of the community, so just really happy about the turnout,” said Madeline Snipes, another Augusta Resident. “I’m just super happy to be out here with like-minded folks that support women’s rights.”

Support came in different ways. Some donated money to buy water and snacks for a gathering to show power in the community.

“We were hoping to get as much support as possible, just to show that there is a voice in Augusta,” said Snipes.

