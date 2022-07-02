Makeshift memorial set up at site of fatal crash near Georgia-Florida border

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A makeshift memorial has been set up at the site of a crash that claimed the lives of two and injured 12 people on Interstate 95 near the Georgia and Florida state borders on Friday afternoon.

A woman who told CBS46 News she was the wife of one of the victims of the crash set up the memorial with flowers and red heart balloons to honor the victims and everyone involved in the crash.

The names of the victims and the 12 individuals who were injured have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 95 has cleared and re-opened near the Georgia and Florida state border after a horrific crash killed two people and sent 12 others to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Officials reported multiple people were trapped in their cars.

The crash caused back up for several hours as hundreds hit the roads ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

One Savannah woman said she was stuck in traffic for more than two hours.

“Trying to find a good route home back to Savannah Georgia outside of there,” said Ashley Conoway. “We’ve been stuck in traffic for over two hours since Jacksonville.”

