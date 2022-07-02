Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Scattered showers and storm chances continue with highs near 90° through the holiday weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pattern of wet weather will continue through the weekend with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day. Severe weather looks unlikely Saturday but definitely possible Sunday. Localized flooding will be possible, mainly in urban and other flood prone areas. Typical summertime thunderstorms expected by next week.

We saw numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon which lasted into the early evening. Highs will begin to return to a more seasonal pattern this weekend and into next week in the lower 90s. Lows each night will remain near 70.

Heading into the 4th of July weekend, Showers and thunderstorms are likely but the chance of severe weather remains isolated, particularly on Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. For the 4th of July Holiday an all day washout is not expected but isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible.

Expect a normal summertime pattern in the long term with near normal temperatures in the low 90s and typical afternoon convection. Keep it here for more updates.

