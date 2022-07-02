Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July Weekend will be just a little bit drier and a bit warmer than the past few days, then we can expect a classic summer weather pattern for the upcoming week with plenty of heat and humidity along with a few late day thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. A little more sunshine than the past few days will result in seasonably warm temperatures in the lower 90s with light winds from the west to northwest at 3 to 7 mph. Chance of rain today is 20 percent.

Saturday night looks partly cloudy with a slim chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then dry skies overnight. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s with light winds from the south at 1 to 3 mph. Patchy fog is possible overnight. Chance of rain this evening is 20 percent.

The same forecast holds for Sunday, although there will be just a few more scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a 30 percent chance showers or thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Late day thunderstorm chances increase a little further to about 40 percent Monday with enough sunshine to get highs into the lower 90s, so you will want to keep a close eye on the weather for your outdoor plans Sunday afternoon and evening.

For the week ahead, high pressure will gradually take hold of our weather pattern resulting in a gradual warm up. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s Tuesday, middle 90s Wednesday and middle to upper 90s Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the middle 70s each night. It will be very humid during this time, so we should see a decent scattering of thunderstorms each day after 2 p.m. lasting until about sunset.

