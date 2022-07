COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a boat fire at Pointes West near Fort Gordon Recreation Area.

Dispatchers confirm the call came in at 8:24 p.m.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they found one person with a laceration to the head.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.